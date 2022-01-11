share
The Swdl
Why Does ‘Euphoria’ Insist on Sexualizing Teen Girls?

Season 2 crosses over from critiquing the male gaze to actively employing it in its depiction of Cassie and Kat.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jan 18, 2022
euphoria sexualizing teen girls
Image Credit: HBO/ Euphoria
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

