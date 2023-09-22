share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why the Pushback Against Fashion, Lifestyle Influencers Is Stronger Than Ever

A now-deleted video of a fashion influencer explaining how influencing ‘changes lives’ has riled up the Internet.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Sep 11, 2023
influencers work
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulture
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related