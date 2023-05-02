share
The Swdl
‘Lucky Girl Syndrome’ – The Newest Manifestation Trend That Sets Us up for Failure

The trend implies that everyone — irrespective of their socio-economic privileges — has the same shot at being “lucky.”

Devrupa Rakshit
Mar 9, 2023
Image Credit: Getty Images/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

