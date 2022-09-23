share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Glamorization of ‘Retail Therapy’ Prevents Us From Recognizing Shopping Addiction as a Serious Problem

Trivializing compulsive shopping as a vanity-driven, leisure activity can prevent people from seeking help for a potentially destructive addiction.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Sep 24, 2022
shopping addiction not taken seriously
Image Credit: Getty Images/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthimpulse control
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related