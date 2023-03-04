share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Shah Rukh Has Spoken

‘Jawan’ says everything we’ve wanted Shah Rukh to say — in a climate where it’s never been more hostile to say it.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Sep 7, 2023
jawan
Image Credit: Jawan (2023)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturefilm and TV
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related