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Shah Rukh Has Spoken

‘Jawan’ says everything we’ve wanted Shah Rukh to say — in a climate where it’s never been more hostile to say it.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Sep 7, 2023
jawan
Image Credit: Jawan (2023)
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SocietyCulturefilm and TV
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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