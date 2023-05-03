share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Manufacturing New Clothes Will Always Harm the Environment

An organic cotton t-shirt might be as damaging as fast fashion.

written by
Nadia Nooreyezdan
published
Feb 19, 2019
environmental impact of fast fashion
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
FutureEnvironmentfashion
AuthorNadia Nooreyezdan

Nadia Nooreyezdan is The Swaddle's culture editor. Since graduating from Columbia Journalism School, she spends her time thinking about aliens, cyborgs, and social justice sci-fi. She's also working on a memoir about her family's journey from Iran to India.

Related