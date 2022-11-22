share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why People Might Feel Lonelier as They Age

“[The] loneliness results from a discrepancy between expected and actual social relationships,” a researcher explained.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Nov 22, 2022
loneliness increases with age
Image Credit: Alamy
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureAgeism
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related