share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How Lack of Sleep Makes People Less Helpful, More Lonely

“How we operate as a social species — and we are a social species — seems profoundly dependent on how much sleep we are getting.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Aug 24, 2022
why lack of sleep is bad for society
Image Credit: Shutterstock
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthEmpathy
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related