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Loneliness and Social Isolation Can Increase the Risk of Heart Attacks, Shows Study

Besides the pandemic-spawned isolation, rise in social media use can also lead to loneliness by reducing meaningful in-person interactions.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Aug 5, 2022
loneliness heart attacks stroke
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AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

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