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The Buzz Cut: Man Who Witnessed Laborious Birth Lauded for Immediately Hitting the Gym

This week in The Buzz Cut: a man is praised for his hard work, a former couple shocks the nation by appearing together, and men kick ball.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Nov 19, 2022
ranbir kapoor gym
Image Credit: Istock/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
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SocietyPeoplehuman rights
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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