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Words Mean Things: ‘Gaslight’

‘Gaslight’ serves a critical purpose — it reinstates reality back to survivors of it. Diluting it takes that away.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Nov 20, 2022
gaslight meaning
Image Credits: A
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SocietyCulturegaslighting
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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