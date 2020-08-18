share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How the Chronic Loneliness Epidemic Is Affecting Us

Chronic loneliness is a continuous feeling of unwelcome isolation that occurs regardless of whether the person is physically alone or not.

written by
Rajvi Desai
published
Aug 18, 2020
chronic loneliness
Image Credit: Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle/Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorRajvi Desai

Rajvi Desai is The Swaddle's Culture Editor. After graduating from NYU as a Journalism and Politics major, she covered breaking news and politics in New York City, and dabbled in design and entertainment journalism. Back in the homeland, she's interested in tackling beauty, sports, politics and human rights in her gender-focused writing, while also co-managing The Swaddle Team's podcast, Respectfully Disagree.

Related