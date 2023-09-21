share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

What Happens When Therapists Bring Their Own Gender Bias Into Client Care

“It’s almost like institutionalized violence in a way, where you are reinforcing the notions of the society in the therapeutic context,” an expert notes.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Dec 11, 2021
women gender bias in therapy
Image Credit: 123RF/Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindgender roles
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related