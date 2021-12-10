share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Work From Home Injuries Count as Workplace Accidents, Says a German Court

The court said the person could claim insurance because he was technically “commuting.”

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Dec 10, 2021
work from home accident
Image Credit: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthinjury and illness
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related