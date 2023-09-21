share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How the Indian System Keeps ‘Single’ Women Dependent on Others

“This society does not want independent women. They don’t know what to do with them.”

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Nov 19, 2021
single women
Image credit: Getty/Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentitygender
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related