share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Dark Side of Crowdfunding for Health Emergencies

Constant exposure to graphic suffering can numb potential donors to systemic healthcare needs.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Dec 10, 2021
crowdfunding campaigns india
Image Credit:Getty/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthethics
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related