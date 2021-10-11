share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Is Your Therapist Responsible for Making You a ‘Better’ Person?

A therapist’s job is to “nudge” and “guide” their clients to become the person they envision themselves to be.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Oct 12, 2021
what is a therapist's job
Image Credit: iStock/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related