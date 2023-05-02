share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Pandemic Isolation Intensified Gender Roles — and Women’s Anxiety, Depression: Study

“Women are the ones who carry the additional load,” a study author said.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jan 19, 2021
is covid19 worse for women's mental health
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related