share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

This Is My Family: Inter‑Religious Friends Who Met During the ’92 Bombay Riots

“Humans kill humans, but humans also save humans. My friend is one of them.”

written by
Anubhuti Matta
published
Mar 6, 2020
this is my family
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCultureThis Is My Family
AuthorAnubhuti Matta

Anubhuti Matta is an associate editor with The Swaddle. When not at work, she's busy pursuing kathak, reading books on and by women in the Middle East or making dresses out of Indian prints.

Related