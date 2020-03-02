share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Man’ Is Somehow Both Revolutionary and Banal

The music video regurgitates well-established, feminist talking points, but shines when put in context with Swift’s real-life struggles with male music executives.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Mar 2, 2020
Taylor Swift The Man Music Video
Image Credit: “Taylor Swift – The Man (Official Video)” (2020)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyPeoplemusic
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related