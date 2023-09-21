share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

In a First, Team India Qualifies for Women’s T20 World Cup Final

The Indian team advanced to Sunday’s final due to its undefeated romp through the first phase of the tournament.

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Mar 5, 2020
india women's t20 cricket
Team India celebrates during a Women’s T20 Cricket World Cup match. (Image Credit: ZeeNews)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturesports
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related