share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

The Nepotism Debate Keeps Going in Circles. How Do We Move Forward?

Talking about ‘The Archies’ would need to recognize nepotism as a feature of power at all levels of society.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
May 17, 2022
archies netflix nepotism
Image Credits: Netflix
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturebollywood
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related