share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Why Celebrity Deaths Often Feel Like Personal Tragedies

“…it can feel like losing someone close to us because they may have been integral in some of our happiest or saddest moments.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
May 16, 2022
why celebrity deaths feel like personal losses
Image Credit: Getty Images
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturegrief
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related