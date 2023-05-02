share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Casteism Still Thrives in Elite Schools in India. What Would Anti‑Caste Education Look Like?

Anti-caste pedagogy would respect the agency and experience of all students, promote non-hierarchical relationships, and question how knowledge is transacted.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jul 14, 2021
casteist education in private schools
Image credit: Shutterstock/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX
Tags
PowerIdentitycaste
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related