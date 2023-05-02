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Overrated, Not: Rajinikanth

What makes Rajinikanth’s image unassailable is his bombastic, over-the-top persona and films that allow one to suspend their disbelief.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
May 15, 2022
superstar rajinikanth not overrated
Image Credits: Kabali (2016)
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SocietyCulturefilms
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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