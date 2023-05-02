share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Overrated, Not: Rajinikanth

What makes Rajinikanth’s image unassailable is his bombastic, over-the-top persona and films that allow one to suspend their disbelief.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
May 15, 2022
superstar rajinikanth not overrated
Image Credits: Kabali (2016)
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturefilms
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related