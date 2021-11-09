share
Dalit Woman Cook Fired for ‘Wrongful Appointment’ After Students Refused to Eat Her Food

Parents of the upper caste children alleged the woman was chosen as the cook by overlooking a more deserving candidate, a Brahmin.

Rohitha Naraharisetty
Dec 23, 2021
dalit cook fired
Image Credit: Getty
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

