share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Elite Housing Complexes Are Increasingly Policing, Segregating Domestic Workers Amid the Pandemic

The pandemic could be an opportunity to rethink class divides, but so far it’s only making them wider.

written by
Aishwarya Chandran
published
Feb 15, 2021
pandemic class inequality
Image Credit: PTI/Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
PowerIdentitycaste
AuthorAishwarya Chandran

Aishwarya Chandran is a Ph.D. candidate at IIT, Delhi. You can follow her at @AishwaryaCee.

Related