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The Multiverse as a Storytelling Device Fails to Capture the Anxiety of the Present. Where Does Fiction Go Next?

Shows like “The Boys” and “The Umbrella Academy” explore the surreal in our own world — grounding us in our damning reality.

written by
Eisha Nair
published
Aug 5, 2022
why are multiverse stories popular
Image credit: Umbrella Academy/ Rick and Morty/Everything Everywhere all at Once
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AuthorEisha Nair

Eisha is an independent journalist and illustrator from Mumbai, who has written on mental health, music, and culture. She was a content and curatorial associate for Sarmaya Arts Foundation, where she wrote on history, photography and art. Find her on @eisha_nair on Twitter and @eishaenterprises on Instagram.

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