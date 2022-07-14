share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Ms. Marvel’s Story Avoids Hero‑Worship, Humanizes Her Through the Lens of Community

The show was never about saving the world; it was always about “being there” for one’s very human, very vulnerable community.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jul 14, 2022
how ms. marvel avoided hero worship
Image Credit: Marvel Studios
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturecommunity
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related