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Will We Ever Get Our Attention Span Back?

Hint: it’s possible, but we’ll have to fight for it.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Apr 30, 2022
no attention span
Image Credit: Getty/Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
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BodiesMindattention
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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