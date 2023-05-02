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Why Martin Scorsese’s Criticism of the Marvel Franchise Continues to Be Relevant

A combination of streaming, franchising, and marketing thanks to the Marvel model has changed how movies are made — not necessarily for the better.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jul 11, 2022
martin scorsese marvel comments
Image credits – Rolex
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SocietyCulturecinema
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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