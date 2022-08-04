share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Casting for DDLJ’s Broadway Adaptation Has Angered Fans. But Is DDLJ’s Sexist Legacy Even Worth Reviving?

One question continues to loom large: is DDLJ really the best representation of Indian cinema in the 21st century?

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Aug 4, 2022
ddlj broadway sexism misogyny
Image Credit: DDLJ/Broadway
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturebollywood
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related