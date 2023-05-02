share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

In ‘Multiverse of Madness,’ Grief Lies at the Heart of Horror

The movie is both about Wanda’s grief of motherhood and Stephen’s grief of powerlessness, but it remains caged within a templatized franchise.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
May 10, 2022
horror in doctor strange multiverse of madness
Image Credits: Disney/ Marvel
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
SocietyCulturefilm and TV
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

Related