Spain Has Set Up a ‘Crying Room’ to Dispel Stigma Around Mental Health

The space features signs like “Enter and cry” or “I too have anxiety,” and tells visitors it’s okay to ask for help.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Oct 19, 2021
crying room spain
Image Credit: Reuters
