share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Majority of Covid19 Survivors Show ‘Long Covid’ Symptoms up to 6 Months: Study

“One’s battle with Covid doesn’t end with recovery from the acute infection” and the healthcare system needs to prepare for the aftermath.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Oct 14, 2021
long covid prevalence
Image Credit: 123RF
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcovid19
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related