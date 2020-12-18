share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

India’s Mental Health Professionals Are Burning Out Amid the Pandemic Rush on Their Services

“It all feels like nobody cares. People don’t think we’re frontline workers — we are.”

written by
Liesl Goecker
published
Dec 19, 2020
mental health care professional burnout pandemic
Image Credit: Framepool/Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorLiesl Goecker

Liesl Goecker is The Swaddle's managing editor.

Related