The Swdl
GOI Launches Mental Health Helpline in 13 Languages

The helpline, named KIRAN, will offer early screening, first aid, psychological support, and distress management.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Sep 8, 2020
Image Credit: Wikipedia
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

