share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

New Research Hints at a Link Between Psychedelics and Improved Heart Health

Researchers speculate that the improved mental health impact of psychedelics may also have an indirect positive bearing on heart health.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Oct 19, 2021
psychedelics improve heart health
Image Credits: Getty
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcardiovascular health
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related