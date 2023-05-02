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A New Test Can Analyze Vaginal Microbiomes To Track Pregnancy Risks

Vaginal microbiomes are not well understood, but can hold important clues for predicting pre-term births and bacterial infections.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Oct 18, 2021
vaginal microbiomes pregnancy risks
Image Credits: Getty
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BodiesHealthswab test
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is a Senior Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, caste, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

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