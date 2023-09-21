share
The Swdl
Revised Covid19 Guidelines Drop Use of Drugs for Mild Cases, Focus On Evidence‑Based Protocol

No medication, like hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin, should be administered in asymptomatic and mild infections, according to the latest advisory.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
Jun 7, 2021
AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

