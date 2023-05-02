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Using Steroids for Mild Covid19 Cases Can Worsen Infection, Cause Complications: Experts

Misuse of steroid medication is resulting in cases of viral pneumonia, black fungus, amid other side effects.

written by
Saumya Kalia
published
May 17, 2021
steroids on covid19
Image Credit: Getty
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AuthorSaumya Kalia

Saumya Kalia is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. Her journalism and writing explore issues of social justice, digital sub-cultures, media ecosystem, literature, and memory as they cut across socio-cultural periods. You can reach her at @Saumya_Kalia.

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