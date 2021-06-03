share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Waking Up Early Is Linked to Reduced Risk of Depression, Research Suggests

The study surveyed 840,000 people to show why — and to what extent — someone’s sleep timing influences their mental health.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jun 3, 2021
is sleeping early good for mental health
Image Credit: Thehealthsite
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindHealth
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related