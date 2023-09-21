share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How Serotonin Became the Internet’s Symbol for Hope and Happiness

Joking about this neurotransmitter’s role in keeping us happy is a familiar community coping mechanism.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Jun 5, 2021
serotonin memes crumb
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesMindmeme
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

Related