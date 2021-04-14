share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Use Remdesivir Only for Covid Patients on Oxygen Support, Govt Says

The central government flagged the “irrational” individual use of the antiviral drug as the reason for mass shortages.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Apr 14, 2021
who can use remdesivir for covid19
Image Credit: Bernard Chantal
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthcovid
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related