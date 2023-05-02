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Remdesivir, Plasma Therapy Are Not The Best Treatments for Covid19. So Why Are Indians Desperate To Procure Them?

A mixture of panic, preconceived notions about India’s healthcare system, and a lack of guidance from public health officials has led to a surprising demand for non-essential drugs.

written by
Aditi Murti
published
Apr 29, 2021
does plasma therapy treat Covid19
Image Credit: Getty/Hitesh Sonar for The Swaddle
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BodiesHealthcoronavirus
AuthorAditi Murti

Aditi Murti is a culture writer at The Swaddle. Previously, she worked as a freelance journalist focused on gender and cities. Find her on social media @aditimurti.

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