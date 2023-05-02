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More Than 600 Indian Experts Urge the Govt to ‘Listen to Science’ on Covid19 Policy

India’s inability to control Covid19 spread stems in part from “data not being systematically collected and released.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
May 3, 2021
indian scientists covid19 second wave
Image Credit: AFP
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BodiesHealthcovid19
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

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