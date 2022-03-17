share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

How the Lack of Sex Education Makes Many Indian Women Unable To Communicate Their Sexual Needs, Pleasure

Society’s treatment of sex as a taboo topic can often deprive women of the vocabulary they might need to navigate their sexual relationships.

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Jul 22, 2022
does lack of sex education in india impact people's sex lives
Image Credit: Getty Images/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesSexcommunication
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related