share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Science Shows Miscarriages Don’t Happen Because of Anything Women Do. So Why Does Society Continue to Blame Them?

While the science shows that most miscarriages are due to genetic errors, society continues to blame them on women for everything from working, exercising, or having sex.

written by
Rohitha Naraharisetty
published
Jul 20, 2022
women blamed for miscarriages
Image credits – dreamstime
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesHealthfertility
AuthorRohitha Naraharisetty

Rohitha Naraharisetty is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She writes about the intersection of gender, social movements, and pop culture. She can be found on Instagram at @rohitha_97 or on Twitter at @romimacaronii.

Related