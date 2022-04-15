share
The Swdl
This site uses cookies to measure and improve your experience.

Orgasming Less Often Can Make Women Give Up Trying, Widening the ‘Orgasm Gap’

“If women do lower their expectations in this way, the more orgasm inequality may perpetuate in relationships.”

written by
Devrupa Rakshit
published
Apr 18, 2022
what fuels the orgasm gap
Image Credit: Shutterstock/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
Share
WhatsappLinkedInX / Twitter
Tags
BodiesSexorgasm
AuthorDevrupa Rakshit

Devrupa Rakshit is an Associate Editor at The Swaddle. She is a lawyer by education, a poet by accident, a painter by shaukh, and autistic by birth. You can find her on Instagram @devruparakshit.

Related