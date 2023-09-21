share
The Swdl
Study Finds Links Between Social Media Addiction and Sexual Dysfunction

“[M]ore experimental studies are needed to test if sexual function is improved by spending less time on social media or by avoiding negative emotions that social media can trigger.”

Amlan Sarkar
Jul 21, 2022
social media addiction bad for sex
Image credits: Dreamstime/Hitesh Sonar For The Swaddle
AuthorAmlan Sarkar

Amlan Sarkar is a staff writer at TheSwaddle. He writes about the intersection between pop culture and politics. You can reach him on Instagram @amlansarkr.

